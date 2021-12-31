2021 a year of heartache as SA loses veteran leaders & politicians

South Africa lost a number of veteran leaders and politicians in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been a particularly gloomy year when it comes to the deaths of some of the country's leaders, especially Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

As the year draws to a close, it seems an appropriate time to reflect on those we have lost, as we move forward.

South Africa has this week been saying goodbye to Archbishop Tutu, who died on 26 December at the age of 90.

After years of dealing with prostate cancer this is a man who has left an indelible mark in people's lives.

And just weeks before his passing, FW de Klerk, the last apartheid president died in November at the age of 85 after being diagnosed with cancer.

In January, Jackson Mthembu, who will be forever be known as a defender of media freedom, died after contracting COVID-19.

He was known for showing tremendous respect to journalists.

South Africans were also left shocked when 2 Joburg mayors died a month apart from each other.

In July, Geoff Makhubo, who served as mayor from 2019 till 2021, died of COVID-19 complications. His successor Jolidee Matonga then died in a car crash after serving as mayor for just over a month.

They may be gone but they will never be forgotten.