Zulu royal conflicts continue to halt coronation of new king

JOHANNESBURG - As 2021 draws to an end, conflicts within the Zulu royal household, which continue to halt the coronation of a new king, may take longer than expected to resolve.

This as some members of the family do not recognise Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king, regardless of the Zulu nation's Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi saying he was the rightful heir to the throne.

He was announced king in April through his mother, the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's will.

But to this day he has not been coronated traditionally by the Zulu nation and officially by the government.

Advocate TG Madonsela read out the Queen’s will at the royal home at Nongoma in May.

"I believe it to be appropriate and befitting of the great Zulu nation to bestow the honour to my son Misuzulu kaZwelithini."

It has been seven months since the announcement that then Prince Misuzulu would take over as king, but that only remained an announcement. He still has not been coronated.

Some members of the royal household including the late King Zwelithini's siblings are not in favour of his appointment.

Earlier in July Prince Mbonisi Zulu - brother to the late king - said the royal family was yet to discuss succession matters.

"As royal family members we are going to sit down and discuss going forward about the throne."

However, the Prime Minister to the Zulu nation said traditionally, Misuzulu, was the rightful heir because he was born from the great queen.

But it seems the family has not agreed on anything - this as the late king's first born son Prince Simakade Zulu's name has also been put forward.

At the same time, the Pietermaritzburg High Court is set to hear the matters relating to the late king's will and a bid to prevent an alleged secret coronation in January.