Tutu was a fearless leader who challenged apartheid regime - Phalatse

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse delivered a eulogy at a memorial service held at St Mary's in Johannesburg on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a fearless leader, who challenged the apartheid government.

This as the city wraps up the last leg of its events to mark the passing of the Arch and people gathered to pay their respects to Tutu.

She said that during his term as Dean of the Anglican church in the city, he faced the apartheid government head on.

"While he was Dean, he stood right here at this very pulpit challenging the apartheid regime of the time. Without fear or favour, he continued to speak against the injustices that our people were faced with," she said.

Phalatse also said Tutu dedicated himself to the fight against apartheid.

"He was a father. A father loves unconditionally and a father never gives up on his children. He never gave up on his dream for our beloved country," Phalatse said.

Members of the public can still pay their tributes by laying wreaths at the cathedral in Wanderers Street.

VIEWING IN CAPE TOWN

Meanwhile, mourners continue to queue outside the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town where the coffin of Archbishop Tutu is lying in repose.

The public is allowed to view the coffin at the cathedral on Thursday and Friday, before the funeral on Saturday.

Despite the rainy weather, people have come in and around Cape Town to pay their respects to Tutu.

Tutu's body is inside a plain pine coffin with rope handles as he was very clear before he died that he wanted nothing lavish.

Meanwhile outside, people are lining up at Government Avenue where marshalls are ensuring that they adhere to COVID-19 regulations before entering.

No cellphones are allowed inside meaning no photographs or videos are allowed to be taken.