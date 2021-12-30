Tutu's life celebrated at an interfaith service in CT Representatives from various faiths, including Christianity, Islam, Khoisan, the Jewish community and others each said a prayer at the service. City of Cape Town

Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu CAPE TOWN - Representatives of various faiths came together in a show of unity in honour of the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Wednesday night. An interfaith service was hosted by the City of Cape Town at the City Hall. The stage was lit up in the colour purple, which was the Arch's colour, with a massive screen displaying his pictures. Representatives from various faiths, including Christianity, Islam, Khoisan, the Jewish community and others each said a prayer at the service. #DesmondTutu Representatives from various faiths on stage this evening, each of them will be saying a prayer. KP pic.twitter.com/DJqokvqif0 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2021

People who attended the service inside the venue and those outside celebrated the life of the Arch.

One woman said: “It’s a wonderful celebration of the most awesome man and I’m just delighted that this kind of a tribute is being paid to someone who meant such a lot to us.”

“For me, it’s all about hope and forgiveness,” said one man.

“We get to pay our respects to Desmond Tutu and the legacy that he left behind,” another woman added.

Musician Jonathan Butler said it was an honour to perform and attend the event.

“He made me want to have that kind of integrity in my life, so thanks to him. Without those types of people in the world, how are we ever going to learn?”

The body of the late Archbishop will lie in repose on Thursday and Friday. His funeral will take place on Saturday.