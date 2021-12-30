Tutu’s body arrives at St George’s Cathedral

Mourners in Cape Town will be able to pay their respects to the anti-apartheid icon as he lies in repose for the next two days.

JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Emmeritus Desmond Tutu's body has been carried into St George's Cathedral.

One small bouquet was placed on top of a simple pine coffin carried by six Anglican priests on Thursday morning.

Mourners in Cape Town will be able to pay their respects to the anti-apartheid icon as he lies in repose for the next two days.

READ MORE:

- ANC says it's recommitting itself to renewal in honour of Archbishop Tutu

- Tutu made his house a home for everyone, Soweto residents say

Tutu's successor, Thabo Makgoba, said a prayer after priests burnt incense over the coffin before it was lifted from the hearse.

Tutu's widow, Leah, walked slowly behind as the coffin entered the Cathedral in the city centre.

The Arch passed away on Boxing Day at the age of 90.

He'll be laid to rest at St George's on Saturday.