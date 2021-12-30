Tshegofatso Matibako murder: Police find a protection order against suspect

The identity of the 46-year-old Lesotho national is yet to be confirmed and the police have called on the public to assist in identifying and tracking him down.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police said one of the leads they had in the case of 15-year-old Tshegofatso Matibako's murder is a copy of a protection order against the man she was last seen with, who is now a person of interest in the investigation.

The identity of the 46-year-old Lesotho national is yet to be confirmed and the police have called on the public to assist in identifying and tracking him down.

The teen's body was discovered by neighbours. Her family said they were devastated.

Police spokesperson Sam Tselenyane said upon searching the home where Matibako's body was found, they found a protection order against a Lesotho national.

"The protection order against the suspect was opened by another person. We are also going to interview her," he said.

Tselenyane said while they are working with Matibako's family to profile the man, who is also known as Mosotho, they had not been able to alert border authorities due to lack of information.

"They don't have any particulars of this man that we are looking for so that is something that is making it a bit difficult for us," said Tselenyane.

Meanwhile, Matibako's mother has pleaded with the public to assist police to get justice for her late daughter.