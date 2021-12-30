South Africans gather at different churches to pay last respects to Tutu

Two major memorial services were held in Gauteng on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the public and politicians have been among many South Africans who gathered at different churches paying their respects to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Two major memorial services were held in Gauteng on Thursday afternoon.

The St Mary's Cathedral in wanderers in Johannesburg opened its doors where Reverend Frank Chikane spoke fondly of the significant work done by the arch.

“In the language of Paul, the arch has fought a good fight, he has kept the faith. He has finished journey and now, there is the crown of righteousness that’s in store for him, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to him on that day.”

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse delivered the eulogy at the memorial service.

She said Tutu connected politicians with differing political views.

“He was a role model of those who serve in the church of the life of servitude and life of selfless love and sacrifice. But he was also a role model to political leaders such as myself.”

In the capital, mourners attended an interfaith memorial service at the St Albans Cathedral.

The arch's dear friend, Bishop Malusi Mpumalwana said Tutu lived an exemplary life that we should all strive to emulate.

Ashwin Trikamjee said Tutu's death has brought an end to an era of unequalled, ethical leadership.

“He was an icon figure for freedom and a great patriot of South Africa. Most importantly, he was a hero at that.”

Trikamjee said his relationship with the arch stemmed from him being chairman of the National Soccer League, now the Professional Soccer League as Tutu was an avid follower of football.

The arch's body lies in repose inside the st George's Cathedral in Cape Town where he served for many years.

It was at this church where the arch campaigned against white minority rule in South Africa.

The queues grew throughout Thursday afternoon as people walked inside to view the arch's coffin.

In North West, the arch's birth province, is also paying homage with a memorial service in Klerksdorp.

The arch was born there in 1931.