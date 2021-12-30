SA COVID death toll rises to 90,935 as 9,020 more infections recorded

Eighty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the virus, taking the country's known death toll to 90,935.

JOHANNESBURG - Eighty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the virus, taking the country's known death toll to 90,935.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, the country has also racked up another 9,020 cases, which works out to a 26% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, 27.9 million jabs have been administered in the country so far but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.

Adults are eligible for booster shots six months after their second dose.