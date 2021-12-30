Go

SA COVID death toll rises to 90,935 as 9,020 more infections recorded

Eighty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the virus, taking the country's known death toll to 90,935.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, the country has also racked up another 9,020 cases, which works out to a 26% positivity rate.

On the vaccine front, 27.9 million jabs have been administered in the country so far but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.

Adults are eligible for booster shots six months after their second dose.

