Relatives of NW woman accused of ordering hit on 5 family members still in shock

BRITS - The relatives of a North West woman accused of planning the murder of five family members said they never suspected that she was the mastermind behind the killings.

Constable Lucky Sebati, his wife and their two children, were killed at their Mmakau home near Brits in 2016.

Two men and the constable’s daughter Onthatile were arrested earlier this month after she allegedly confessed to ordering the hit.

The trio appeared in the Brits Magistrates Court on Thursday where the case was postponed to next month.

‘Shocked to the bone’ is how Onthatile’s grandfather Colley Ratlhagane describes the family’s reaction to news that Sebati confessed to ordering the killing of her parents and siblings including her pregnant sister.

“I never for once suspected that she might be the kingpin in the murder of her parents and siblings.”

Ratlhagane said though Sebati’s behaviour had changed soon after the murders, they believed it was because she had been traumatised by the incident.

“She was into alcohol and all those things. Her aunt [even] took her for psychology.”

Sebati and her two co-accused, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone will be remanded in custody until their next court appearance in January.