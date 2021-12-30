NW woman who confessed to ordering hit on her family back in court

Onthatile Sebati and two others are expected to apply for bail following their first court appearance earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West woman who confessed to orchestrating the murders of her family is expected back in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

They were arrested after Sebati told police in Mmakau, near Brits, that she had ordered the hit on her parents, her younger brother, and pregnant sister in December 2016 .

Sebati, now aged 22, and her alleged accomplices Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone who are both 23 years old, face five counts of murder for allegedly killing Sebati's policeman father Lucky Sebati along with his wife, their pregnant daughter, and their young.

The woman, who was 16 at the time of the murders, reportedly confessed to the crimes earlier this month leading police to Mokone brothers who were arrested in Brits and Soshanguve.

The three made a brief appearance in the Brits Magistrate's Court last week where their case was postponed to Thursday, allowing two of the accused an opportunity to secure legal representation.

The State previously indicated it would be opposing bail.