Memorial services for Tutu under way in Joburg and Pretoria

In the capital, the South African Council of Churches is hosting an interfaith service at St Albans Cathedral in Pretoria.

A memorial service was held for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg on 30 December 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.
CAPE TOWN - There are two major main memorial services under way honouring the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The Arch passed away peacefully in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Boxing Day.

The council said the Arch was a servant of all South Africans despite being a fervent Christian and an ardent Anglican.

The council's general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana described the Arch as a luminary for love, justice, and peace.

"It is my hope that we shall indeed call to mind the life of Archbishop Tutu. That we shall reminisce to find healing for ourselves. But I hope also above all that we shall find something in his life, in his witness, an example, to champion his memory," said Mpumlwana.

Leading proceedings at the memorial service in St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg is Reverend Frank Chikane, who had some words of comfort for the Arch's family.

"To Mama Leah, to Trevor and Teresa, Naomi and Mpho and to the grandchildren who are with us here. We know that his passing away - you've been with him for more than 60 years - must leave a void in your life and that of your children. It is our prayer that the Lord comforts you," said Chikane.

Meanwhile, residents in Cape Town can pay their respects on Thursday and Friday at the Arch's parish at St George's Cathedral where his body is lying in repose.

His official funeral will take place on New Year's Day.

