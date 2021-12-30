Memorial services for Tutu under way in Joburg and Pretoria

In the capital, the South African Council of Churches is hosting an interfaith service at St Albans Cathedral in Pretoria.

CAPE TOWN - There are two major main memorial services under way honouring the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The Arch passed away peacefully in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Boxing Day.

The council said the Arch was a servant of all South Africans despite being a fervent Christian and an ardent Anglican.

The council's general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana described the Arch as a luminary for love, justice, and peace.

"It is my hope that we shall indeed call to mind the life of Archbishop Tutu. That we shall reminisce to find healing for ourselves. But I hope also above all that we shall find something in his life, in his witness, an example, to champion his memory," said Mpumlwana.