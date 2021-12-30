Memorial services for Tutu under way in Joburg and Pretoria
In the capital, the South African Council of Churches is hosting an interfaith service at St Albans Cathedral in Pretoria.
CAPE TOWN - There are two major main memorial services under way honouring the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
The Arch passed away peacefully in Cape Town at the age of 90 on Boxing Day.
The council said the Arch was a servant of all South Africans despite being a fervent Christian and an ardent Anglican.
The council's general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana described the Arch as a luminary for love, justice, and peace.
"It is my hope that we shall indeed call to mind the life of Archbishop Tutu. That we shall reminisce to find healing for ourselves. But I hope also above all that we shall find something in his life, in his witness, an example, to champion his memory," said Mpumlwana.
At the interfaith ceremony in Pretoria Anglican Church to pay tribute w/ @OfficialSACC to Arch. Desmond Tutu & his extraordinary legacy @TutuLegacy We stand together pic.twitter.com/7IfZI1zdBHAurlien Lechevallier (@lechevallierAS) December 30, 2021
Leading proceedings at the memorial service in St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg is Reverend Frank Chikane, who had some words of comfort for the Arch's family.
"To Mama Leah, to Trevor and Teresa, Naomi and Mpho and to the grandchildren who are with us here. We know that his passing away - you've been with him for more than 60 years - must leave a void in your life and that of your children. It is our prayer that the Lord comforts you," said Chikane.
Grace Bible Church Bishop Mosa Sono is part of various religious leaders attending the service here at the Cathedral, he says Tutus passing is a loss of a great leader. #DesmondTutu. pic.twitter.com/BnUD1pcFL2EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2021
Meanwhile, residents in Cape Town can pay their respects on Thursday and Friday at the Arch's parish at St George's Cathedral where his body is lying in repose.
His official funeral will take place on New Year's Day.
#RIPArchbishopTutu | The body of late #ArchbishopDesmondTutu has arrived at the St Georges Cathedral in Cape Town as mourners begin to gather to pay their last respects. He will lie in state from today until 5pm. pic.twitter.com/q5OZbkGuSnSouth African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 30, 2021