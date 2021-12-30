Man in court after dog digs boy's body parts from shallow grave

Ayabulelwa Kubheka, aged 10, was reported missing on 15 December after his grandmother, who had left him in bed, could not find him when she returned.

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be upsetting to some readers.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man has appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates Court after the body of his young relative was found buried in a shallow grave in his yard in the Nyezane area this past weekend.

Ayabulelwa Kubheka, aged 10, was reported missing on 15 December after his grandmother, who had left him in bed, could not find him when she returned.

The boy's uncle discovered the shallow grave on Christmas day after a dog was seen carrying a human body part.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele on Thursday said: "Ayabulelwa's uncle was outside when the dog was seen with a human leg in its mouth. He later spotted the dog digging in the neighbour's yard and went to investigate. Upon investigating he discovered a shallow grave and called nearby community members to assist him to dig up the grave. They found the body of Ayabulelwa and called the police."

The 32-two-year-old suspect will remain in police custody after the case was postponed to next Thursday.