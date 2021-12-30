Joburg set for final memorial service for late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Thursday is the last leg of the Johannesburg tributes for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

DURBAN - Joburgers will get their chance on Thursday to bid farewell to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

A service will be held at the Wanderers Cathedral in Joburg where Tutu spent a large section of his ministry.

Mourners gathered outside his former house in Soweto on Wednesday for a prayer session, with some laying wreaths as a sign of tribute to the late struggle icon.

On Wednesday, many including Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse gathered outside Tutu’s old Soweto house.

She described Tutu as a fearless leader who voiced his concerns about corruption.

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu lived a life of servitude. He did not seek personal gain and that is why he spoke so fearlessly against corruption," Mayor Phalatse said.

The Arch will lie in state in Cape Town on Thursday and Friday ahead of his funeral service on New Year’s Day.