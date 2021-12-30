Go

Govt lifts curfew, further eases level 1 restrictions

Cabinet also approved a further easing of lockdown level 1 restrictions as it appeared that the country had passed the peak of the fourth COVID-19 wave.

Copyright: rawpixel / 123rf
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The government has lifted the COVID-19 curfew with immediate effect and approved further changes to level lockdown following a special Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

