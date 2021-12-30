Eskom: Kusile's unit 4 connected to national grid for the first time

The power utility said this synchronisation milestone means four generating units of the power station are now connected to the grid and will contribute an additional 800 megawatts the country’s power system.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has on Thursday announced that Unit 4 of the Kusile Power Station project was connected to the national grid for the first time a week ago.

The power utility said this synchronisation milestone meant four generating units of the power station were now connected to the grid and would contribute an additional 800 megawatts to the country’s power system.

But this is only once the unit is fully optimised, following a series of tests and other commissioning activities.

Eskom said the unit would supply electricity intermittently during the testing and optimisation phase over the next six months, before being handed over to the generation division to officially be part of the commercial fleet.

This is expected to further assist Eskom as it works to address the supply capacity challenges.

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “Since synchronisation last week, the unit has performed to its expectation. The unit synchronisation processes are well under in place, and it is experiencing normal challenges as expected during this phase.”

Eskom said this milestone was just what the country needed to power South Africa and its economy and added it signified the relentless efforts from the team in ensuring that the power station project was completed without any further delays, which would help strengthen South Africa’s electricity capacity.

Group executive for Group Capital Bheki Nxumalo said construction and commissioning activities on the remaining Kusile Units 5 and 6 continued to progress according to plan.

At completion, the station will consist of six units, and will produce a maximum 4,800 megawatts.