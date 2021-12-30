Drugs worth R7m confiscated in Modderfontein, Buffelshoek sting operation

The sting operation that was aimed at disrupting the global narcotics trade took place in the Modderfontein and Buffelshoek policing precincts respectively.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects have been apprehended in Gauteng and in the North West on Thursday during an operation between the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

The group is believed to have been involved in a transnational drug enterprise in the USA, Mozambique and South Africa.

Drugs to the tune of R7 million has been confiscated.

The Hawks' Nomathandazo Mbambo said: “They have since been charged for dealing with narcotics in terms of the Drug Trafficking Act of 140 of 1992. 60kg of crystal meth with a street value of R7 million was recovered from the syndicate.”