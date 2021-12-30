CT police arrest suspect in connection with toddler Uthmaan Taliep's murder

Little Uthmaan Taliep was hit in the face, apparently by a gangster's stray bullet on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a 2-year-old boy in Belhar.

On Wednesday, anti-gang unit members arrested a 17-year-old suspect in Hout Bay in connection with the fatal shooting.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "Our members followed up several leads in the murder case of the two-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Belhar which led them to Hout Bay where the suspect was arrested. He can possibly be linked to another shooting in Belhar and investigations continue. He is due to appear in court once charged."

Uthmaan has since been laid to rest.

Anti-gang unit members have been deployed to the community of Belhar and will remain on the ground until they are satisfied that calm has been restored.

Several Cape Town communities have seen a spike in gang-related violence over the December holiday period.