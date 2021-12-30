Go

CT interfaith service celebrates life of Archbishop Emeritus Tutu

An interfaith service was held at Cape Town's City Hall on 29 December 2021 to mark the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Religious leaders have celebrated a night of purple at an interfaith service in Cape Town to mark the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Leaders from various faith organisations attended the event at the City Hall.

A man of hope, faith and someone who was always full of life.

These are just some of the words used to describe Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the interfaith service at the City Hall on Wednesday night.

Pastor Charles Esau from Cape Town said that one of the lessons he had learnt from the Arch was that forgiveness was key.

"If we want to heal our country and if we want to move forward, there must be forgiveness and the Arch stood firm on forgiveness and that's why we can celebrate his life and also celebrate freedom," Esau said.

Standing in front of the City Hall, lit up in purple, after attending the service, one woman had tears in her eyes.

She said that she was part of the youth in the 80s and remembered meeting the Arch where he walked with them and kept them motivated.

"Bishop Tutu used to embrace us, he used to walk with us, he used to cry with us. Bishop Tutu stood for humanity. He was fighting for the liberation struggle. He was a father to us," she said.

She was one of many who admired the Arch and what he stood for.

There will be a number of events held across the country over the next two days and his funeral will be held on Saturday.

