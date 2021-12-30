CT interfaith service celebrates life of Archbishop Emeritus Tutu

Leaders from various faith organisations attended the event at the City Hall.

CAPE TOWN - Religious leaders have celebrated a night of purple at an interfaith service in Cape Town to mark the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

A man of hope, faith and someone who was always full of life.

These are just some of the words used to describe Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the interfaith service at the City Hall on Wednesday night.