CT interfaith service celebrates life of Archbishop Emeritus Tutu
Leaders from various faith organisations attended the event at the City Hall.
CAPE TOWN - Religious leaders have celebrated a night of purple at an interfaith service in Cape Town to mark the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
A man of hope, faith and someone who was always full of life.
These are just some of the words used to describe Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the interfaith service at the City Hall on Wednesday night.
Pastor Charles Esau from Cape Town said that one of the lessons he had learnt from the Arch was that forgiveness was key.
"If we want to heal our country and if we want to move forward, there must be forgiveness and the Arch stood firm on forgiveness and that's why we can celebrate his life and also celebrate freedom," Esau said.
