CoCT concerned by number of people ignoring alcohol by-laws

Its enforcement staff have confiscated nearly 5,500 bottles of alcohol since 16 December.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it had noticed that many people were ignoring by-laws prohibiting alcohol in public spaces.

It equates to 2,941 litres, which is slightly higher compared to this time last year.

The city's JP Smith: "The statistics are most concerning as it means that people are simply not heeding our calls to leave the alcohol at home, showing very little regard for the law, their well-being and the safety of others around them. With the New Year's weekend still to come, I shudder to think what the totals will look like by next week."