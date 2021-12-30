Case of NW woman who confessed to ordering hit on family postponed

The trio face five counts of murder and armed robbery after Sebati reportedly confessed to hiring hitmen to kill her family.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of Onthatile Sebati and her two co-accused has been postponed to next month after they made a brief appearance in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Her confession led to the arrest of two men shortly after.

All three accused will remain in police custody.

Sebati, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate's Court where their case was postponed to 13 January for a formal bail application.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone: "The three accused appeared again before the same court today and were remanded until January."

Meanwhile, Sebati's family said they were not happy with Thursday's proceedings, which they missed after they were told to stay outside and wait to be called in.

Her grandfather Colley Ratlhagane said: "After an hour or two I heard that the case had been postponed to 13 January and this worried me. I said, how can the case be postponed while I'm standing outside?"

Ratlhagane said the family is shocked by the alleged confession and want to be part of proceedings to know the truth.