Call for clarity on COVID lockdown regulations ahead of New Year's Eve

There has been a push by business owners and those in the hospitality sector to have the current curfew lifted in time for New Year's Eve celebrations.

CAPE TOWN - There's a call for clarity about the country's current lockdown regulations and if there is a need to change them as we head into a new year.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also backed the call.

Currently, South Africa is on adjusted level 1 with a curfew set in place from midnight until 4am.

Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa said there is a need for clear communication from the government.

"To what degree we're actually protecting against it, I don't know. It's probably not making a big difference at this point but if we were to do away with it at this particular point in time I think it would be very important for a clear communication to come out that says we're not home free, you still need to be cautious especially in large crowds even if you're masked up, even if you're vaccinated. COVID-19 is still a thing," Boffa said.