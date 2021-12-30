4 suspects arrested for shooting dead family of 5 in Eastern Cape

Police detectives immediately commenced with their investigation and the suspects were tracked down.

CAPE TOWN - In the Eastern Cape, four suspects are behind bars and awaiting a first court appearance in Tsolo in connection with the murder of five family members.

They were killed in the Tshisane locality on Wednesday.

Residents of the Tshisane locality in Tsolo alerted police to the attack on a family in their neigbourhood.

Reports said that the five family members aged between 18 and 82 were asleep at their home when armed suspects entered their rooms and started shooting at them.

At this stage, it is not clear why the victims were targeted and this forms part of the police's investigation in trying to establish the motive.

The suspects aged between 22 and 32 are believed to be from the same locality.

They are due to appear in court on Friday.