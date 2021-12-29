'We were blessed to have him': Tutu's memorial service under way in Soweto

The City of Joburg called on the public to also visit the old Tutu house and place flowers in honour of the Arch.

JOHANNESBURG - Events to pay tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu have kicked off in Soweto where some members of the Anglican Church are gathered for a memorial service.

This is part of broader services planned as the country mark's a weeklong mourning period.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse said Soweto was fortunate to have a Nobel Peace Prize winner living in the country.

“We were truly blessed as Soweto, we were blessed as the City of Johannesburg and we were blessed as a nation to have a man of this calibre live and walk in our midst.”

Religious leaders and others have been paying tribute to the Arch outside his former home in Soweto.