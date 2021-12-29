'We were blessed to have him': Tutu's memorial service under way in Soweto
The City of Joburg called on the public to also visit the old Tutu house and place flowers in honour of the Arch.
JOHANNESBURG - Events to pay tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu have kicked off in Soweto where some members of the Anglican Church are gathered for a memorial service.
This is part of broader services planned as the country mark's a weeklong mourning period.
Mayor Mpho Phalatse said Soweto was fortunate to have a Nobel Peace Prize winner living in the country.
“We were truly blessed as Soweto, we were blessed as the City of Johannesburg and we were blessed as a nation to have a man of this calibre live and walk in our midst.”
Religious leaders and others have been paying tribute to the Arch outside his former home in Soweto.
[HAPPENING NOW] Outside the late Archbishop Desmond Tutus old house in Orlando, Soweto. People are starting to gather ahead of the candlelight prayer session which will be hosted by the Anglican Church in the Johannesburg region and the city of Johannesburg. #DesmondTutu -NM pic.twitter.com/5RSS1D3UvzEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2021
There's singing and praying outside the old Tutu house, all in his honour.
The session will later be followed by a wreath laying ceremony for the late Arch at his former home.
Doors at the Wanderers Cathedral are also still open for those wanting to pay tribute.
Meanwhile, in Cape Town, roads have already been closed ahead of Wednesday evening's interfaith service at 6 pm.
The metro has closed Darling Street between Buitenkant and Corporation.