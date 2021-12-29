WC records 55 road deaths in one week this festive season - traffic officials

This was between 20 and 27 December. The deaths included 14 pedestrians.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic officials said 55 people died on Western Cape roads in just one week this festive season.

Since the start of the month to 23 December, 110 people have died on the province's roads.

This was despite Western Cape’s Traffic Services implementing 190 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations and over 34,000 vehicles being stopped and checked.

There were 39 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 10 for being in possession of fraudulent documentation, and four for trying to bribe officials.

The Western Cape Transport Department's Jandre Bakker said: "We had 35 fatal crashes and we recorded 55 fatalities of which two were cyclists, 18 drivers, two motorcyclists, 17 passengers, 14 pedestrians, and two still under investigation.

The department recorded 279 speeding offences and more than 5,800 fines were issued, totalling over R8 million.