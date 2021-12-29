Vaal Dam sluice gate opened to relieve pressure after heavy rainfall

The collective upsurge has had a positive impact on the levels of the integrated Vaal River system, which stood at 67.2% this time last year and is now at 97.1% this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation has opened the sluice gate at the Vaal Dam to relieve some of the pressure following heavy rainfall.

At the last check, the Vaal Dam, which supplies most of Gauteng, was at 107% capacity.

The Sterkfontein, Grootdraai and Bloemhof dams have also reached full capacity.

The department's Sputnik Ratau: "The people downstream of the Vaal Dam are requested that they be on the lookout as quite a huge amount of water will be flowing out of the dam and therefore we are saying that the communities must move their equipment out of the way and they must also stay away from low-lying bridges because these can be easily flooded and they can never tell what the strength of the current is."