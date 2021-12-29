Uthmaan Taliep, toddler killed in suspected gang shooting, laid to rest

Little Uthmaan Taliep was hit in the face, apparently by a stray bullet fired by a gang member in Belhar on Monday

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old child killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Belhar in Cape Town has been laid to rest.

He was shot dead in a gang-related incident on Monday.

Several Cape Town communities have seen a spike in such violence over the December holiday period.

Little Uthmaan Taliep was hit in the face, apparently by a stray bullet fired by a gang member.

When police arrived on the scene, the two-year-old child had already been rushed to the local fire station for medical attention but he was declared dead by paramedics.

Uthmaan's loved ones laid him to rest on Tuesday.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the child's murder.

Police said that anti-gang unit members had been deployed to the community of Belhar and would remain on the ground until they are satisfied that calm had been restored.