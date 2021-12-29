Tutu made his house a home for everyone, Soweto residents say
Orlando West community members have gathered outside Desmond Tutu's old house to bid farewell to him.
JOHANNESBURG - Neighbours of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Soweto have described him as a sounding board and a home for all.
Orlando West community members have gathered outside Tutu's old house to bid farewell to him.
Religious leaders from various churches who attended the ceremony said he was an exemplary leader for the faith-based community and society at large.
[HAPPENING NOW] Outside the late Archbishop Desmond Tutus old house in Orlando, Soweto. People are starting to gather ahead of the candlelight prayer session which will be hosted by the Anglican Church in the Johannesburg region and the city of Johannesburg. #DesmondTutu -NM pic.twitter.com/5RSS1D3UvzEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2021
The Mayor begins with a prayer inside the late Archs private chapel. #DesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/0wYA2i2go8EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2021
The Orlando Pirates Choir singing outside the house, the prayer session will be underway any minute from now. #DesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/1y0dxcMn7MEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2021