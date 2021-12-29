Tutu made his house a home for everyone, Soweto residents say Orlando West community members have gathered outside Desmond Tutu's old house to bid farewell to him. Soweto

Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu JOHANNESBURG - Neighbours of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Soweto have described him as a sounding board and a home for all. Orlando West community members have gathered outside Tutu's old house to bid farewell to him. Religious leaders from various churches who attended the ceremony said he was an exemplary leader for the faith-based community and society at large. [HAPPENING NOW] Outside the late Archbishop Desmond Tutus old house in Orlando, Soweto. People are starting to gather ahead of the candlelight prayer session which will be hosted by the Anglican Church in the Johannesburg region and the city of Johannesburg. #DesmondTutu -NM pic.twitter.com/5RSS1D3Uvz EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2021 The Mayor begins with a prayer inside the late Archs private chapel. #DesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/0wYA2i2go8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2021 The Orlando Pirates Choir singing outside the house, the prayer session will be underway any minute from now. #DesmondTutu pic.twitter.com/1y0dxcMn7M EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2021

His former neighbours also shared their own experiences of having rubbed shoulders with him.



While a number of people gathered outside Tutu's old house in Soweto, laying their wreaths as part of their tribute to him, his neighbours shared their encounters.

Paula Majola, who has known the Arch for over 30 years, said he made his house a home for everyone one.

"Anytime they felt like having people in their house, they would cook a huge lunch and then send the kids to come and call us that we're having a family get together," Majola said.

Meanwhile, Linda Malinda said he used to encourage them about the importance of education.

"There is nothing that you can do without education. He used to preach those words of wisdom every time," said Malinda.

The neighbours said Tutu's life has to be celebrated.

