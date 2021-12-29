Go

Tutu made his house a home for everyone, Soweto residents say

Orlando West community members have gathered outside Desmond Tutu's old house to bid farewell to him.

FILE: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: @TutuLegacy/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - Neighbours of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Soweto have described him as a sounding board and a home for all.

Religious leaders from various churches who attended the ceremony said he was an exemplary leader for the faith-based community and society at large.

His former neighbours also shared their own experiences of having rubbed shoulders with him.

While a number of people gathered outside Tutu's old house in Soweto, laying their wreaths as part of their tribute to him, his neighbours shared their encounters.

Paula Majola, who has known the Arch for over 30 years, said he made his house a home for everyone one.

"Anytime they felt like having people in their house, they would cook a huge lunch and then send the kids to come and call us that we're having a family get together," Majola said.

Meanwhile, Linda Malinda said he used to encourage them about the importance of education.

"There is nothing that you can do without education. He used to preach those words of wisdom every time," said Malinda.

The neighbours said Tutu's life has to be celebrated.

