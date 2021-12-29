Tshegofatso Matibako's mother said she warned daughter about 46-year-old partner

Tshegofatso Matibako’s body was found in the two-room rented house she had reportedly been living in with her boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a North West teen who was found dead in Lomanyaneng near Mahikeng said she tried to warn her daughter against the relationship she had with a 46-year-old man who is now a person of interest in the inquest probe into her death.

Police said they were yet to receive the post-mortem results; however, preliminary investigations suggest the 15-year-old was strangled to death.

Tshegofatso Matibako’s mother, Joyce, said she asked her daughter on several occasions if the man she got to know as Tiisetso Pitso had been abusing her, but the grieving mother said the teen denied it.

"When I asked she would say, 'mama why would I not tell you if someone hits me?' Tshego said 'this person does not hit me'."

Matibako said she tried to stop Tshegofatso from seeing her the 46-year-old man whose is being sought by police.

"She would not listen to me even when I reprimanded her, she would go back to him in the evening."

Police said the man, who is a Lesotho national, is on the run.

Meanwhile, Matibako said she was devastated and pleaded with public to help police find the man whose real identity is yet to be confirmed.