'They wanted to catch us off guard' - Motsoaledi on ZEP urgent applications

ZEP holders have sought to challenge Cabinet's decision not to renew the Zimbabwe special dispensation, which has been in place since 2009

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the High Court in Pretoria's decision to strike from the roll two applications by African Amity and another group to have the case of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders against the department heard urgently.

The validity of the permits expires at the end of this month and ZEP holders are expected to apply for different visas and permits or face deportation after the 12 month grace period.

Motsoaledi said they also welcome the cost order in one of the matters.

The minister said he believes the timing of the application was so Home Affairs could be caught off guard.

"They just wanted to catch us off guard. How do you on a matter that is not so urgent file papers in court on Christmas Eve?"

Motsoaledi warned that his department will remain vigilant and promote the sovereignty of the country.