Task team to assist Limpopo family bury 7 relatives killed in mass shooting

A family member went on the rampage, shooting the seven early on Christmas Day.

DURBAN - A task team has been established to assist the Ndou family with the funeral arrangements of the seven relatives in Limpopo.

Representatives from the Social Development Department, Vhembe district municipality and the Collins Chabane municipality visited the family on Wednesday.

As the Ndou family now prepares to lay their seven slain members to rest, there have been interventions made to assist them in this regard.

Social Development MEC in the province, Nkakareng Rakgoale, visited the family in Jones Village.



She said that if anyone wanted to assist the family, they should.

Witness Tiva is her spokesperson: "The MEC has also pleaded with good Samaritans to also come on board and assist government."

The MEC has assured that the victims will have a fitting send-off.