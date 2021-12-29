Go

SA records 25 COVID deaths, 7,216 new infections

Twenty-five more people have died in the country, taking the country's death toll to 90,854.

FILE: A mortician getting ready to prepare a coffin for a COVID-19 body at Broodie Funeral Parlour in Soshanguve. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been an increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, South Africa also racked up another 7,216 infections, which works out to a 23.6% positivity rate.

