SA records 25 COVID deaths, 7,216 new infections
Twenty-five more people have died in the country, taking the country's death toll to 90,854.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been an increase in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.
Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, South Africa also racked up another 7,216 infections, which works out to a 23.6% positivity rate.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 424 534 with 7 216 new cases reported. Today 25 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 854 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 134 314 with a recovery rate of 91,5% pic.twitter.com/bFvS9hVfT3Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 28, 2021