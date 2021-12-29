Restaurant association joins calls for COVID curfew to end before New Year's Eve

South Africa remains on lockdown alert level 1 with the curfew from midnight to 4 am.

CAPE TOWN - The restaurant industry has joined calls for the government to lift the COVID lockdown curfew before New Year's Eve.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa's Wendy Alberts on Wednesday said they stood with this call.

"What we do know is that South Africa deserves to be free and celebrate New Year's Eve legally with friends and family in environments that are controlled and safe. This will not only boost the economy, it will also allow people to enjoy time and events. And it will benefit the churches by having midnight masses," she said.

Alberts said further economic devastation could not be allowed.

"We cannot further allow any economic devastation and what we have learnt is that the public have certainly managed the fourth wave responsibly. They have taken accountability for their families and ensured that they have made informed decisions. We are certainly hoping the president would acknowledge our plea and open up the economy for New Year's Eve," said Alberts.

Earlier this week, the Democratic Alliance called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the curfew before New Year's Eve.

