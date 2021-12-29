Police searching for slain Tshegofatso Matibako's alleged boyfriend

The badly decomposed body of Tshegofatso Matibako was found last week in the rented house where she had allegedly been living with the 46-year-old Lesotho national.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are still asking for help to trace a man who was the last person to be seen with a teenage girl before she died in Lomanyaneng, outside Mahikeng.



The badly decomposed body of Tshegofatso Matibako was found last week in the rented house where she had allegedly been living with the 46-year-old Lesotho national.

Police have battled to find the man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed but an inquest docket has been opened.



The body of the 15-year-old was found when neighbours noticed flies on the window of the two-room house in Lomanyaneng and alerted police

Matibako's brother identified her badly decomposed body, which was found on a mattress.

Police spokesperson Sam Tselenyane said they were looking for the deceased's alleged boyfriend, who is only known to neighbours as "Mosotho"



"We're also following on information that there was someone who might have known him and he might also be from the same country, Lesotho, so we can just confirm that. We haven't made any arrests."

Tselenyane said they were working together with the family and neighbours to establish the man's identity. He has called on anyone who knows the suspect to tell police where he is.

Matibako was laid to rest in Lomanyaneng on Tuesday.