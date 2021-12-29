More police resources pumped into CT communities in bid to stop gang violence

Over the past few days, a number of people have been killed and wounded in parts of the city.

CAPE TOWN - Additional resources including the anti-gang unit are now trying to stop the continued bloodshed in the Cape Town area.

Over the past few days, a number of people have been killed and wounded in parts of the city.

This includes a two-year-old boy who was shot dead when a gang opened fire in Belhar on Tuesday.

Despite increased police resources in various areas around Cape Town, gang violence has continued.

A woman and a 15-year-old boy were killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded in Lavender Hill on the same day.

Three males are also recovering in hospital after they were shot in Hillview on Monday.

Steenberg community policing forum's Leanne Reid: "The shootings in the Lavender Hill area are tragic in terms of loss of life, but also creating an environment of uncertainty and fear where people are unable to carry out their daily lives without constantly being on guard and worrying about their safety."

However, despite increased law enforcement visibility during the festive season, some communities in Cape Town are still battling with ongoing gang violence.