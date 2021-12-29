Mauritian govt extends travel ban on SA until end of Jan, SAA confirms

The original ban was due to expire on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) on Wednesday confirmed that the travel ban imposed by the Mauritian government on all flights between South Africa and Mauritius has been extended until the end of January.

It’s been extended as a result of the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa but was already present in several other countries.

SAA said it would continue to monitor developments closely.

At the same time, the United States has ordered an end to travel restrictions on eight Southern African countries.

President Joe Biden said the curbs were "no longer necessary to protect public health".

Biden issued a proclamation overnight repealing the restrictions on travel into the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, eSwatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

The ban will be lifted on Friday.