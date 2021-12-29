Mama Jackie's application against Du Pont, Khumalo struck off the urgent roll

Jaqueline Mpambani – or Mama Jackie as she’s more commonly known – wanted Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo to remove the posts in which they mention her name while making damning rape and sexual assault claims against her rapper son.

JOHANNESBURG - The application brought by Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye’s mother, Jaqueline Mpambani, against Amanda du Pont and Masechaba Khumalo has been struck off the urgent roll.

Mpambani wanted Du Pont and Khumalo to remove the posts in which they mention her name while making damning rape and sexual assault claims against her rapper son.

She said that the mention of her name and claims that she used muti had resulted in her being harassed.

Jaqueline Mpambani – or Mama Jackie as she’s more commonly known – said that that she was not trying to silence the rape allegations against her son but rather that she wanted her name removed from the social media posts wherein the two women accuse her son of sexual crimes.

Her lawyer, Vicky Olivier, argued that Mpambani's life had been threatened by strangers who believed that she practiced witchcraft and that she had unduly shielded her son after Du Pont said in her video that she had seen her using muti while Khumalo tweeted that she was raped in Mpambani’s home.

The matter being struck off the urgent roll means that although the judge didn’t find for Mama Jackie on urgency - as she had filed an urgent application, the application is still active and she can enroll the matter for hearing in the normal course - that is on the normal opposed motion roll.

In a statement sent to Eyewitness News, Mpambani's lawyers said: "Pertaining to costs, the judge remarked that this was not a matter that warranted the need for three Counsel (by the respondents) and the opponents were not successful in obtaining a punitive costs order against our client."

At the same time, Du Pont and Khumalo’s lawyer, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, argued that granting the interdict directing his clients to remove their posts would amount to a gagging order that would benefit Mpambani's rapper son, Jub Jub.