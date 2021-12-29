Joburg residents to honour Archbishop Tutu with prayer service
The prayer session will be led by the Anglican Church in the Johannesburg region, alongside the City of Johannesburg.
DURBAN - Joburgers and other people are set to gather outside the home of the former anti-apartheid struggle icon Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Wednesday morning for a candle-lighting session in his honour.
#RIPDesmondTutu Catch the candlelight prayer service with Executive Mayor Dr @mphophalatse1 and Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Johannesburg #JoburgCares ^NB pic.twitter.com/3OqIYiSlUFCity of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 28, 2021
The church opened the doors to its Wanderers cathedral on Tuesday for members of the public who wish to drop off flowers.
This will continue until Thursday.
Vilakazi Streets is expected to see tributes of all kinds to a life well-lived on Wednesday morning.
This as people have been invited by the City of Johannesburg and the dean of the Anglican Church in the region for a candlelight prayer session for the late Arch.
On Monday, people stood outside the Arch’s old Soweto house with an inscription on the monument there about his Nobel Prize win, as the reality of his passing kicked in.
Some said that they would always remember his leadership.