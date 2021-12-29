Health Dept backtracks on decision to scrap COVID tracing & quarantine protocols

Earlier this month, scientists welcomed the announcement that these procedures would be scrapped, saying that they weren't viable in the current economic climate.

JOHANNESBURG - The national Health Department has backtracked on the decision to scrap contact tracing and quarantine protocols.

The department's Foster Mohale explained the reasons for the amendment: "The reason for the revision was based on a number of scientific factors, including the fact that most people have received at least one vaccine dose and developed some sort of immunity. This has contributed to the current low hospitalisation and high recovery rates."

He said that since that announcement, the department had been inundated with public comments and inquiries.

"An amended circular has been reissued once all additional inputs and comments are considered. The department sincerely apologises for any confusion and inconvenience caused by these changes," Mohale said.

