Gestures of remembrance across the country as South Africans honour Tutu

From Cape Town to his birth hometown of Klerksdorp, there are gestures of remembrance from both young and old.

JOHANNESBURG - The life of a towering South African figure late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is being honoured for leaving an indelible mark that will be traced by many generations to come.

Books for members of the public to scribe their fondest memories of the Arch have been placed in various municipalities while flowers are being laid as South Africans huddle to pay their respects.



Archbishop Desmond Tutu was instrumental in abolishing the system of oppression by the apartheid government.

He was one of the key figures in fighting for a democratic South Africa even coining the rainbow nation term.

This week, South Africans have rearranged their holiday plans to mourn one our greatest citizens.

Bishop Malusi Mpulwana said the arch played an important role of a father and a friend.

“The archbishop has not been well for some time. The last time I saw him was on the last week of November and we exchanged blessings. But this time, he didn’t give me a blessing. He asked me to give me a blessing and said he was in pain. That was something he has never admitted even when he was in pain.”

In Cape Town, an interfaith service is expected to be held on Wednesday evening.

In Joburg, Mayor Mpho Phalatse said people must uphold the ideals of a rainbow nation and reconciliation as a tribute to the late Tutu.

People gathered outside the grey house laying their wreaths, paying tribute to the struggle icon ahead of Thursday’s memorial service.

People gathered outside this old Tutu house in Soweto honouring his contributions.

His former neighbours described him as a community builder who created a home for all.

Phalatse said the country is lucky to have had Tutu.

She said Tutu would love to see people embracing the ideal of a rainbow nation.

“It is Archbishop Tutu that coined the phrase rainbow nation depicting who we are as a nation. South Africa is a rich melting pot of different races, culture, religious diversity and other diversity.”

In the North West, Premier Bushy Maape will on Thursday lead a memorial service for the late arch in Klerksdorp where he was born in 1931.

In 2001 Tutu was awarded the Freedom of the City of Matlosana and had one of the main streets named after him.