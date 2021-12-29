George Municipality identifies further damage caused by Nov flash floods

Heavy rains wreaked havoc with roads having been flooded and several clinics and schools had to be temporarily shut.

CAPE TOWN - The George Municipality on Wednesday said it had identified further infrastructure damage caused by flash flooding that took place last month.

There were also power cuts and a water outage in parts of George in the aftermath of the storm.

And now the municipality said there had been further damage with three major pipe bursts taking place over the past 24 hours.

The municipality is calling on residents and visitors to use water sparingly over the next 48 hours as the pipe bursts will affect water supply to a large portion of the city.

The Garden Route Dam raw water GRP pipeline that feeds the balancing dams burst early on Wednesday morning.

This pipeline is the main supply of raw water to the municipality's balancing dams, which in turn provide raw water to the Water Treatment Works for purification.

The municipality said this pipeline burst had a major impact on the water supply for the entire city.

The Blanco drinking water pipeline burst on Tuesday and has subsequently been repaired twice; it has now burst again for a third time in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Malgas raw water pipeline that pumps raw water from the Malgas River to the balancing dam has been fully repaired.

The municipality said its civil engineering teams had started to systematically reopen the pipeline to ensure that the repair held.

It said this process would take several hours until it was certain that the repair was holding, and the pipeline could be used to pump at full capacity into the balancing dam.