Eskom confirms transformer fire at Camden Power Station

The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they didn't anticipate any power supply disruptions following the incident.

Eskom's Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Wednesday said an internal fault resulted in a transformer explosion on unit 8 of the Camden Power Station near Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

"The unit produces approximately 190 megawatts. The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported. An investigation to determine the cause, the extent of the damage, and the possible return to service is under way."

