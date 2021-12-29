City of Cape Town to host interfaith tribute for late Archbishop Tutu

It's just one of the events being held to honour the Arch, who has been described as a one-of-a-kind national treasure who lived his life in service of others.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town will on Wednesday host a special interfaith tribute at City Hall to celebrate the life of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The event will start at 6pm.

Large screens will be placed outside for members of the public to view the service as seating inside the venue will be limited.

The city will also live-stream the service on its YouTube channel and will share the link on its various social media pages.

Tutu will be laid to rest at St George's Cathedral on Saturday.