Man's body found on R75 in Gqeberha

Kwadesi police found the man's body in the early hours of Wednesday morning next to the R75 between Joe Slovo and Bayland.

CAPE TOWN - The body of an unknown man has been found in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

Kwadesi police found the man's body in the early hours of Wednesday morning next to the R75 between Joe Slovo and Bayland.

The deceased is thought to be aged between 25 and 30.

Police say he had various wounds to his head.

A murder case is being investigated as police appeal to the public to come forward with information to identify him.