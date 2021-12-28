WC Legislature Speaker Mnqasela praises Tutu as a true servant of the people

Western Cape Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu worked hard to make a difference in society and he's called on South Africans to continue doing this in his honour.

CAPE TOWN - A true servant of the people.

This is how Western Cape Legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu would be remembered.

The Arch passed away in Cape Town on Sunday. He was 90-years-old.

The Western Cape Legislature has been lit up in purple in memory of Tutu.

A book of condolence has been made available at the entrance of the Western Cape Legislature where locals can share their respects for the late Archbishop.

"They can also sign a book of condolences in the concourse of the building, so that members of Parliament, staff members, people of the province, no matter which corner they come from or their social standing or how rich or poor they are, they can come in and sign the book of condolences," Mnqasela explained.

"Tata Tutu would have wanted to leave a society that was much better than the one he found and he worked to ensure that would happen. There's a lot of work that we still need to do."

Mnqasela described Tutu as having been a remarkable man who made an indelible mark on society that would live on for eternity.

"He was the kind of person who made people feel at ease with him, he was approachable and he was a true servant of the people," Mnqasela said.

Mnqasela has shared his own fond memories and encounters with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate over the years.

"I remember the last opportunity with him was at a restaurant at Woodbridge Island. He used to go there on a Sunday and I used to take my family there on a Sunday and we would just talk about nothing, laugh. he enjoyed his laughter," Mnqasela said.

He said that the Arch was truly one of a kind and his memory would live on.