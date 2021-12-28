Water Department: Vaal Dam sitting at 107% due to recent rainfall

The Vaal Dam supplying mostly Gauteng is at 107% capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department said the recent rainfall has boosted the country's dam levels.

While Sterkfontein dams catering largely for the free state province is at 100.7%.

Other dams that have reached full capacity include Grootdraai and Bloemhof.

Department spokesperson Spuitnik Ratau said they will open the sluice gates: “What we are seeing is that the Vaal Dam, for instance, was at 107% as of this morning and that is why we will be opening one sluice gate so that we can adequately manage the inflow that we are expecting over the next couple of days.”