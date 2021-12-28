Tutu's ashes to be interred beneath St George's Cathedral

It has emerged that the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu chose to follow in the footsteps of another anti-apartheid activist for his final resting place.

Back in the 1950s, the Archbishop Georffrey Clayton denounced the apartheid regime's decision to racially segregate burials.

Back in the 1950s, the Archbishop Georffrey Clayton denounced the apartheid regime's decision to racially segregate burials.

So in defiance, he chose to have his ashes interred beneath the floor of St George's Cathedral.

The church's John Allen explains: "Clayton signed a letter to Strijdom, the prime minister at the time, saying the church would refuse to obey, and it was quite a step in those days to say to the state 'if you implement that law, we will refuse to obey that law' and so that is the person whose ashes are interred."

And this is where Tutu will also be laid to rest, during his official Anglican Church funeral on Saturday morning.