Tutu remembered for advocacy, contribution to SA healthcare

CAPE TOWN - The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu continues to be remembered for the work that he's done, including his contribution to healthcare.

CEO of the TB HIV Care Organisation, Professor Harry Hausler, on Tuesday said that for years they'd worked to promote safe sex, the use of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, ARVs and long-term TB treatment.

Tutu himself survived TB, after having to be hospitalised when he contracted it as a teenager.

Hausler said that Tutu being open about his diagnosis helped countless people realise that it was a disease that they could survive.

“We mourn the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. He was a champion of health and human rights and helped to educate the community about TB symptoms and the fact TB is curable if you adhere to treatment,” Hausler said.

