Suspect arrested for killing 7 family members was controlling, says relative

DURBAN - In the wake of the massacre of seven family members in Limpopo on Christmas Day, a relative has revealed that the suspect arrested for the crime was known for his controlling nature.

The 52-year-old suspect handed himself over to police after the murders of his two brothers, his pregnant sister-in-law and four children.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

On the day of the massacre, police said that a family feud could not be ruled out.

Pointing to a possible motive for the shocking crime, the Ndou family has revealed the suspect wanted to be in charge of the family home.

"He wanted to control the family home even though he was not currently staying there and there were people who were staying there. But he wanted to control the family home, and he wanted to control who would come to the family home and who was not allowed in the family home," said family spokesperson Thendo Malaudzi.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning and his family said that they expected the law to put the right person behind bars.

Social Development MEC in the province, Nkakareng Rakgoale, said that bail should not be granted.