South Africans urged to comply with COVID safety measures as cases decrease

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there has been a 29.7% decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week of Christmas compared to the previous week.

CAPE TOWN - With the festive season well under way, South Africans are urged to comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there has been a 29.7% decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week of Christmas compared to the previous week.

According to the NICD in the past week, KwaZulu-Natal reported the highest number of cases detected followed by the Western Cape and Gauteng.

There has also been a decrease in weekly incidence risk observed in all provinces.

The NICD said some of this reduction could be due to decreased testing during the holiday period as also seen in the 20% decrease in total number of tests performed since the previous week.

The NICD said the Western Cape reported the highest weekly incidence risk - that's 304 cases per 100 thousand people .

The highest weekly incidence risk among cases detected was the 80-year age group and the lowest - the 5-9-year age group.