SA's COVID positivity rate drops as 3,782 new infections recorded

Sadly, 15 more people have died in the country, taking the known death toll to 90,829.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 22%.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 3,782 tests came back positive.

On the vaccine front, 27.8 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.