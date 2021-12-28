SA's COVID positivity rate drops as 3,782 new infections recorded
Sadly, 15 more people have died in the country, taking the known death toll to 90,829.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 22%.
Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 3,782 tests came back positive.
On the vaccine front, 27.8 million jabs have been administered in South Africa so far but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 417 318 with 3 782 new cases reported. Today 15 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 829 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 120 012 with a recovery rate of 91,3% pic.twitter.com/5tcTGFPY92Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 27, 2021